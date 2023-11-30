BioWorld - Thursday, November 30, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Cancer Research Technology discovers new IKK-α inhibitors

Nov. 30, 2023
No Comments
Cancer Research Technology Ltd. has described inhibitors of nuclear factor κB kinase subunit α (CHUK; IKK-1; IKK-α) reported to be useful for the treatment of inflammation and cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents