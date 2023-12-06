BioWorld - Wednesday, December 6, 2023
ACLA urges FDA to withdraw draft rule for lab-developed tests

Dec. 5, 2023
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. FDA’s draft rule for regulation of lab-developed tests (LDTs) was accorded a mere 60 days for comment, but nonetheless drew support from a number of stakeholders, including Foundation Medicine of Cambridge, Mass.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Diagnostics U.S. FDA