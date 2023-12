BioWorld Neurological Diseases Index (BNDI)

Volatility defines neurological disease stocks in 2023

Clinical data disappointments and third-quarte results cast a shadow on the BioWorld Neurological Diseases Index, closing November with an 18.37% year-to-date decline. This marks a slight improvement from its low point in October, down 23.79%, in contrast to the previous year’s upward trend, which it concluded with an 18.24% increase.