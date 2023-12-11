BioWorld - Monday, December 11, 2023
Cancer

Guangzhou Imd Therapeutics presents new BRD2 and GSPT1 degradation inducers

Dec. 11, 2023
Guangzhou Imd Therapeutics Co. Ltd. has divulged proteolysis targeting chimeric (PROTAC) compounds comprising a protein cereblon (CRBN) binding moiety covalently bound to a eukaryotic peptide chain release factor GTP-binding subunit ERF3A (GSPT1) and/or bromodomain-containing protein 2 (BRD2) targeting moiety through a linker.
