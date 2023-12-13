BioWorld - Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Nephrology

Georg-August-Universität Göttingen divulges new azolo compounds for fibrosis

Dec. 13, 2023
No Comments
Georg-August-Universität Göttingen has synthesized azolo compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of fibrosis.
BioWorld Science Nephrology Patents