BioWorld - Friday, December 15, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Dermatologic

Soltego patents new SIK inhibitors for rosacea

Dec. 15, 2023
No Comments
Soltego Inc. has disclosed pyrimidopyrimidone compounds acting as serine/threonine-protein salt-inducible kinases (SIK) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of erythematotelangiectatic and papulopustular rosacea.
BioWorld Science Dermatologic Patents