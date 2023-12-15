BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2022
Top Med-tech Trends of 2022
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, December 15, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribers
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Soltego patents new SIK inhibitors for rosacea
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Dermatologic
Soltego patents new SIK inhibitors for rosacea
Dec. 15, 2023
No Comments
Soltego Inc. has disclosed pyrimidopyrimidone compounds acting as serine/threonine-protein salt-inducible kinases (SIK) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of erythematotelangiectatic and papulopustular rosacea.
BioWorld Science
Dermatologic
Patents