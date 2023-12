GC Biopharma scores FDA nod for immunoglobulin therapy Alyglo

South Korea’s GC Biopharma Corp. has gained U.S. FDA approval for its immune-deficiency plasma drug, Alyglo (immune globulin intravenous, human-stwk; IVIG-SN 10%), five months after refiling its BLA, five months after refiling its BLA and before its PDUFA date of Jan. 13, 2024.