Cancer

Chinese researchers patent new BTK inhibitors

Researchers at Institute of Materia Medica, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College have disclosed pyrrolopyrimidine compounds acting as Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, lymphoma, primary central nervous system, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and rheumatoid arthritis.