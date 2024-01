Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals December 2023

2023 ends year with 191 US FDA approvals, including 55 NMEs

The U.S. FDA approved 21 drugs in December, bringing the total for the year to 191, a 26% increase to the 151 U.S. approvals in 2022. New molecular entities (NMEs) fell from six in November to three in December, bringing the annual number of NMEs approved to 55.