NMPA approves China’s second homegrown SGLT2 inhibitor janagliflozin

Jilin, China-based Huisheng Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. gained China NMPA approval for Huiyoujing (proline janagliflozin tablets), its independently developed sodium glucose transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor for type 2 diabetes. The regulatory clearance, announced on Jan. 23, makes janagliflozin the second China-made SGLT2 inhibitor after Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.’s henagliflozin (SHR-3824), which was launched domestically in May 2022.