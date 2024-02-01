BioWorld - Thursday, February 1, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

FDA staff can access management meeting notes in QMSR final rule

Jan. 31, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. FDA dropped the final rule for the Quality Management System Regulation (QMSR), the long-awaited blending of the agency’s own Quality System Regulation (QSR) and ISO 13485.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. FDA