Immuno-oncology

Doma Biopharmaceutical patents new EGFR and MET-targeting ADCs for cancer

Doma Biopharmaceutical (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. has disclosed antibody-drug conjugates comprising bispecific antibodies (E-6C4-M-2F11) targeting EGFR (HER1; erbB1) and hepatocyte growth factor receptors (HGFR; MET) covalently linked to cytotoxic drugs through a linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.