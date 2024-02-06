Gate, Beacon illuminate depression biomarkers with EEG

A partnership between Gate Neurosciences Inc. and Beacon Biosignals Inc. promises to advance the field of precision psychiatry by using electroencephalogram (EEG) biomarkers to diagnose depression and rapidly assess response to medications. The collaboration will first use Beacon’s U.S. FDA-cleared Dreem 3S headband device and neurobiomarker platform to conduct EEGs in participants in Gate’s phase II trial of zelquistinel, a small-molecule NMDA receptor modulator under development as an antidepressant.