Pearsanta acquires MDNA for $25M

Jan. 30, 2024
By Annette Boyle
Pearsanta Inc., a subsidiary of Aditxt Inc. formed in Feb. 2023, acquired MDNA Life Sciences Inc. for $25 million in stock, marking Aditxt’s second deal announced in a month.
