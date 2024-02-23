BioWorld - Friday, February 23, 2024
UK trade group urging faster, equitable access for new therapies

Feb. 23, 2024
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Chief executives of U.K. medical research charities have issued a call for speedier uptake and more equitable access to new drugs that have received a cost-effectiveness seal of approval from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. In a joint report with the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, the heads of eight charities examined a number of cases where access has been limited and set out recommendations to address the challenges of equity, uptake and health inequalities.
