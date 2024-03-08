BioWorld - Friday, March 8, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

US researchers identify new GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors

March 7, 2024
No Comments
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Leidos Biomedical Research Inc. and Theras Inc. have jointly disclosed new GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents