Chinese diabetes-focused biotech Pegbio plans Hong Kong IPO

March 13, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
China’s Pegbio Co. Ltd. is planning a Hong Kong IPO to advance PB-119, its main glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist for diabetes nearing domestic approval, as it hopes to transition to an operating profit.
