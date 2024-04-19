BioWorld - Friday, April 19, 2024
MDMA Annual Meeting

FDA’s Shuren calls for an end to the debate over LDT accuracy

April 18, 2024
By Mark McCarty
While the U.S. FDA’s final rule for regulation of lab-developed tests (LDTs) has yet to emerge, there is some reason to expect the rule will be met with litigation from clinical lab associations. The FDA’s Jeff Shuren said in remarks to this year’s meeting of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association that there is a legitimate problem with the accuracy of many LDTs, adding that while stakeholders are at liberty to question the FDA’s rulemaking, the agency’s experience in this area indicates that the question of LDT reliability is not up for debate.
