Korea-US biotech Genosco passes technology review for Kosdaq IPO

April 30, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Boston-based South Korean biotech Genosco Inc. said on April 25 that it passed a technology review required for the special listing track on the tech-heavy Kosdaq market, as it readies an IPO on the Korea Exchange.
