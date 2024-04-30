BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Korea-US biotech Genosco passes technology review for Kosdaq IPO
Korea-US biotech Genosco passes technology review for Kosdaq IPO
April 30, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Boston-based South Korean biotech Genosco Inc. said on April 25 that it passed a technology review required for the special listing track on the tech-heavy Kosdaq market, as it readies an IPO on the Korea Exchange.
