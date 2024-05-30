Industry wary of limitations on FDA’s pre-submission program

The U.S. FDA’s reissued draft guidance for pre-submission activity addresses the circumstances in which a manufacturer’s questions can be handled informally, but industry has a few misgivings about the draft. One of these is that a preformatted template proposed by the FDA would limit the number of topics that can be handled in an informal manner, which the Advanced Medical Technology Association said might drive more utilization of formal pre-submission programs, an outcome that would thwart the intent of these informal interactions.