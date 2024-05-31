BioWorld - Friday, May 31, 2024
Biomarkers provide new insights into multiple sclerosis

May 31, 2024
By Annette Boyle
Two companies – Head Diagnostics Ltd. and Octave Bioscience Inc. – identified biomarkers that could provide objective assessments of disease progression and response to treatment for patients with multiple sclerosis.
