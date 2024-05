Many NIH-funded trials missing the mark on inclusion

Despite U.S. NIH policy and its peer-review grant process, providing for inclusive enrollment in phase III NIH-funded clinical trials seems to be a check-the-box exercise for many researchers. In a review of a sample of phase III NIH-funded trials conducted between 2016 and 2020, the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General found that two-thirds had the required inclusive enrollment plans, but 57% of the trial plans provided no explanation or rationale for the enrollment targets.