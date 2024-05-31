Scientists from the PsychENCODE Consortium have analyzed the brain transcriptome in a coordinated series of studies to map all the cell types, genes, epigenetic factors, and molecular pathways involved in different psychiatric disorders. After a first set of projects based on bulk analysis, the second phase of this project included 14 simultaneous publications that revealed the cellular atlas of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and major depressive disorder (MDD), among others.

“It was certainly believed in psychiatric disorders that, once we have the ability to do really careful molecular analysis, we will start to understand the heterogeneity of different psychiatric disorders. But there is so much cellular heterogeneity from cell to cell that, even doing bulk sequencing of a whole region of one part of the brain versus another is not sufficient,” senior author Kerry Ressler told BioWorld.

“All of this is about expanding our understanding of cell diversity and brain regional function diversity through single-cell RNA sequencing [scRNA-seq],” he added. Ressler is the chief of the Division of Depression and Anxiety Disorders at McLean Hospital, and professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

Unlike other neuropsychiatric disorders, patients with PTSD have been subjected to environmental situations that impacted the neurobiology of their brain, triggering epigenetic alterations whose consequences depend on the genetic predisposition to this disorder. In general, stress-related disorders, such as PTSD and MDD, develop according to the balance between genetic susceptibility and exposure to daily life experiences, including temporary or permanent stress conditions. Both conditions seem to overlap in different aspects that could be dissected using scRNA-seq.

To understand the molecular basis of these disorders and differentiate them, the researchers performed transcriptomic, methylomic and proteomic analyses of different brain regions post-mortem, including the central nucleus of the amygdala, hippocampal dentate gyrus, and medial prefrontal cortex in 231 people from two cohorts of PTSD and MDD patients.

In addition, they analyzed downstream pathways, gene networks and cell-type specificity via snRNA-seq of 118 dorsolateral prefrontal cortex samples, a study of brain-blood intersections in samples from 50,000 participants of the UK Biobank and a genome-wide association (GWAS) analysis to identify risk factors.

Their results, published on May 24, 2024, in Science, showed that PTSD and MDD are similar but distinct brain pathologies that overlap and differ depending on cell type-specific, genetic and blood-based mechanisms.

“The goal is to identify molecular signatures that are different in stress disorders vs. healthy controls. Because of the epidemiology, other genetic studies, and phenotype studies, we certainly believe that depression and PTSD have differences as well as similarities. The goal was to both understand [if] there are commonalities among stress disorders compared to controls. And then, [if] there are differences between them, to identify targets to further understand the mechanisms of biology,” Ressler explained.

Taking into account the epidemiology and genetics of PTSD and MDD, the researchers were expecting a big overlap between the two disorders; however, the overlap of was moderate.

“We observe that when you compare them at the deep molecular level, and depending on what level you are going with (because, in this particular case, we have many brain regions, and also all the layers of the omics you can study), we saw that the overlap is much smaller,” lead author Nikolaos Daskalakis told BioWorld.

The scientists found the highest gene expression differences in the medial prefrontal cortex, and a greater alteration of dentate gyrus methylation in PTSD brains, compared to MDD patients, which appeared at the central nucleus of the amygdala.

In addition, when studying gene expression within cell types by single-cell genomics, “we saw this correlation can actually become very low in some cell types,” Daskalakis said. “The more detailed investigation you do in this disorders, you see also differences and not only common pathways,” he remarked.

Daskalakis is the director of the Neurogenomics and Translational Bioinformatics Laboratory at McLean Hospital and associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

“You can detect the neuronal [RNA] signal as an overall signal. But it’s very difficult so far to see which particular subtype of neurons is the one with the strongest signals. In the future, we want to actually nail down this part,” Daskalakis commented.

“We also saw that the non-neuronal cell types actually emerged and now we can see that they have a very important role. Some of them [such as microglial cells] are not very well mapped with the common techniques we use and it might be that we need to do more special separations and pull downs of those cells to really dive into them,” Daskalakis said.

The scientists also found molecular signatures associated with disease linked to immune mechanisms, metabolism, mitochondrial function, nervous system regulation and stress hormone signaling.

Ressler, Daskalakis and colleagues also observed that childhood trauma and suicide drive the main molecular variations in both disorders, and sex is more associated with MDD.

“History of childhood trauma seems to be quite important for distinguishing molecular variations,” Ressler said. The researcher wants to study these results further “to understand the molecular effects of childhood trauma, as well as suicide.” (Daskalakis, N. P. et al. Science 2024, 384: eadh3707).

Editor's note: This is a continuation of the article, “Brain cell maps, the neurological zoom of psychiatric disorders,” originally published in BioWorld Science on May 27, 2024.