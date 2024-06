Cancer

Korean scientists discover new GSPT1 degradation inducers

Scientists at Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology and Oncord Bio Inc. have divulged molecular glue degraders targeting protein cereblon (CRBN) and acting as eukaryotic peptide chain release factor GTP-binding subunit ERF3A (GSPT1) degradation inducers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, graft-vs.-host disease, leprosy and inflammatory disorders.