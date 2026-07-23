Dassault Systèmes agreed to buy Arisglobal for up to $2 billion as it strengthens its position in the life sciences sector, advancing its ambition to create a unified AI intelligence platform for the industry where datasets are currently fragmented. The deal brings together Arisglobal’s AI-powered safety and regulatory intelligence platform with Dassault’s own position in scientific modeling and simulation, to create what the company calls the industry’s first AI platform that unifies real-world evidence with virtual evidence.

Lilly’s triple-G retatrutide ‘best-in-class’ as BLA filing nears

Scoring high marks on two more phase III obesity trials, this time involving serious type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular complications, Eli Lilly and Co. has cleared the path for a BLA filing for its triple-G candidate retatrutide, which many expect will eventually surpass the top two marketed drugs in the space. For subcutaneously delivered retatrutide, a GIP, GLP-1 and glucagon (GGG) hormone receptor agonist, top-line Triumph-2 (obesity/overweight and type 2 diabetes) and Triumph-3 (severe obesity and cardiovascular disease) results delivered weight loss of 20.8% and 22.6% in the highest, 12-mg doses tested at 80 weeks, respectively, and the reductions were 19.1% and 21.6% for the 9-mg dose. Triumph-2 also included a 4-mg dose showing weight loss of 12.7%. These all compare to a 4% and 3.2% reduction for placebo. “In our view, these data reinforce reta’s position as best-in-class within the incretin agonist portfolio, with superior weight loss versus tirzepatide and semaglutide across all doses,” said RBC Capital Markets analyst Trung Huynh.

US CDC nominee facing HELP vote

Despite some U.S. senators’ misgivings about whether Erica Schwartz, if confirmed as CDC director, could stand up to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee was expected to vote today to send her nomination to the Senate floor for a confirmation vote. In a brief session a few hours before the vote, committee Chair Bill Cassidy, R-La., voiced his support for her. However, Ranking Member Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said although he was impressed with Schwartz’s service and education, which includes both law and medical degrees, he would be voting against confirmation because he was afraid Kennedy would not tolerate dissent, especially when it comes to his conspiracy theories about vaccines.

Developing an HIV vaccine, one small step at a time

The HIV vaccine field is increasingly focusing on inducing broadly neutralizing antibodies that can recognize the virus’s genetic diversity. Recent experimental approaches include germline-targeting vaccines, sequential immunization strategies, mRNA-based immunogens, and nanoparticle platforms displaying engineered HIV envelope trimers. Several studies published in 2025 and 2026 how these designs guide antibody maturation in humans and generate broad neutralizing responses in nonhuman primates, although no HIV vaccine has yet demonstrated protective efficacy in large clinical trials.

Med-tech financing slows in Q2 as follow-ons lead a mixed first half

Total med-tech financing through the first half (H1) of 2026 reached $12.66 billion, trailing 2025’s $17.56 billion, with a strong first quarter (Q1) preceding the weakest single quarter since 2023. Follow-on offerings were the standout category, with $5.02 billion raised, more than double 2025’s H1 pace.

Drug companies lose appeal to shift to 340B rebates

Four drug manufacturers trying to switch their 340B prices from up-front discounts to rebates lost another court battle this week. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed the lower court’s ruling in Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. v. Robert Kennedy that, while the law allows for the mandated discounts to be offered through rebates, it requires the Department of Health and Human Services to provide for a mechanism before manufacturers may implement a rebate. The appellate court decision will shut down efforts by Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson & Johnson and Novartis to move to a rebate system – at least for now.

Also in the news

Affinia, Aim Medical Robotics, Arrowhead, Arsenal, Ascidian, Bayer, Beckman, Bioaffinity, Biolife, Bridgebio, Celldex, Cizzle, Crystalys, Curis, D&D, Dyne, Eleo, Elephas, Endo Tools, Epilepsygtx, Evogene, Formation, Gilead, Invitrocue, Ispen, JCR, Johnson & Johnson, Junshi, Kairos, Masmec, Memo, Mentari, Merck, Monopar, Nanosomix, Natera, Neurimmune, Neurocrine, N-Zyme, Orasure, Pictor, Radiopharm, Rapid, Rebio, Repligen, Rockwell, Royalty, Sanofi, Summit, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Tikva, Trinity, Unnatural, Whoop, Wisner