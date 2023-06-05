Preventing opioid overdoses with a smart patch

Duration: 27:59

04-21-2023

It used to be a lot easier to find partners. After two years of strong dealmaking, the volume and value of partnerships slid in the first quarter of 2023. M&As also are down compared to prior years. But there are some reasons to be cheerful. Looking at first quarter numbers and surveying the big picture on this BioWorld Insider podcast are Karen Carey, BioWorld’s managing editor and senior data analyst, along with Tim Shannon, a general partner at Canaan. Carey just wrote about biopharma deals and completed M&As in the first quarter. Shannon, who’s been with Canaan since 2009, has a new fund sporting $850 million in new capital, including an oversubscribed $650 million fund for seed and series A financings. They both offer their insights into the first quarter’s numbers and what may lie ahead.