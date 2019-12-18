Boehringer Ingelheim quits development of Pharmaxis drug for NASH indication

PERTH, Australia ? Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH is discontinuing development of BI-1467335 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) that it acquired from Sydney-based Pharmaxis Ltd. in 2015. The announcement is a major blow to Pharmaxis, which was counting on nearly AU$600 million (US$411 million) in future milestone payments from the deal.