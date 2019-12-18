Boehringer Ingelheim quits development of Pharmaxis drug for NASH indication

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
PERTH, Australia ? Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH is discontinuing development of BI-1467335 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) that it acquired from Sydney-based Pharmaxis Ltd. in 2015. The announcement is a major blow to Pharmaxis, which was counting on nearly AU$600 million (US$411 million) in future milestone payments from the deal.