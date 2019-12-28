BioWorld - Saturday, December 28, 2019
The art of war?

By spying on quorum sensing, immune system picks its battles?

December 27, 2019
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
“Bacteria often only do harm at certain concentrations,” Stefan Kaufmann told BioWorld. In fact, bacteria have evolved an entire communication system, so-called quorum sensing, to monitor how many of their colleagues are in the vicinity, and then switch from growth to virulence only at high densities.? 
BioWorld Science

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe