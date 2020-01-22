BioWorld - Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Chi-Med’s surufatinib phase III trial halted early after meeting primary endpoint in advanced pancreatic NET

January 21, 2020
By Elise Mak
BEIJING – Hong Kong-headquartered Hutchison China Meditech Ltd.’s (Chi-Med) called an early stop to its phase III pivotal study of surufatinib in advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (NET) in China after it met the predefined primary endpoint of progression-free survival, further implying the drug candidate’s promise for a wide spectrum of NET.
