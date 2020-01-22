Chi-Med’s surufatinib phase III trial halted early after meeting primary endpoint in advanced pancreatic NET

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BEIJING – Hong Kong-headquartered Hutchison China Meditech Ltd.’s (Chi-Med) called an early stop to its phase III pivotal study of surufatinib in advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (NET) in China after it met the predefined primary endpoint of progression-free survival, further implying the drug candidate’s promise for a wide spectrum of NET.