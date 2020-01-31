BioWorld - Friday, January 31, 2020

Heartflow eyes two more MACs, but rates still a source of drag

January 31, 2020
By Mark McCarty
Heartflow Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., is working on two Medicare administrative contractors (MACs) to cover its functional flow reserve algorithm for the coronary arteries, but Heartflow’s Heather Brown told BioWorld that said that the existing local coverage policies fall far short of the cost of the service, thus impeding beneficiary access.
