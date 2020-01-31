Heartflow eyes two more MACs, but rates still a source of drag

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Heartflow Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., is working on two Medicare administrative contractors (MACs) to cover its functional flow reserve algorithm for the coronary arteries, but Heartflow’s Heather Brown told BioWorld that said that the existing local coverage policies fall far short of the cost of the service, thus impeding beneficiary access.