FDA posts IIE guidance for clinical lab development of COVID-19 tests

The U.S. FDA has posted an immediately-in-effect policy document regarding clinical laboratory development of diagnostics for the pathogen responsible for COVID-19 disease. The agency said the policy allows a lab to use any diagnostic before the FDA has completed an exhaustive review of the test.

The agency noted in a Feb. 29 statement that the Secretary of Health and Human Service had declared a public health emergency Feb. 4 in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, a development that authorizes the issuance of an emergency use authorization (EUA). FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the agency sees the policy as striking “the right balance during this public health emergency.” Hahn said the FDA is not changing its standards for issuance of EUAs, but that the agency “will continue to help ensure sound science prior to clinical testing and follow-up” with a critical independent review from the agency.

The pathogen has been reported in three eastern U.S. states, Florida, New York and Rhode Island, and the states of Florida and Washington have issued emergency declarations. Public health labs have typically not been included in the scope of EUAs, and the Association of Public Health Laboratories issued a Feb. 29 statement noting that public health labs would be able to ramp up testing to 10,000 tests per day by the end of the first week of March.

The FDA has scheduled a March 2 webinar that will include updates on the policy. BioWorld will cover this story as it develops.