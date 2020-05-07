Other news to note for May 7, 2020

Vancouver, B.C.-based advanced computing and software development company 1Qbit and its Canadian health care partners have received funding from the Digital Technology Supercluster to speed the deployment of XrAI, the first radiology artificial intelligence-powered tool to be certified as a Class III medical device by Health Canada. The machine learning, clinical decision support tool is intended to improve the accuracy of chest X-ray interpretations, which could be critical in managing patients with COVID-19 infections.

3M Co., of St. Paul, Minn., has been awarded two contracts through the U.S. Department of Defense in recent weeks to further expand U.S. production of N95 respirators in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. These contacts, a collaboration made possible under the authority of the Defense Production Act, will allow the company to make another 39 million respirators per month in the U.S.

Advanceddx Biological Laboratories USA Inc., of Newburyport, Mass., said it intends to bring 1 million molecular, serological and genotypical COVID-19 tests to the U.S. market over the next 90 days.

Apteryx Inc., of Akron, Ohio, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apterix Imaging Inc., said it has secured $824,000 in financing under the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which was created as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The loan is for two years at an interest rate of 1% per year, with payments deferred for the first six months.

Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple Inc. has awarded $10 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to Copan Diagnostics Inc., of Murrieta, Calif., to scale up production of sample collection kits used in COVID-19 testing from several thousand kits per week to more than 1 million by early July. As part of the effort, Apple will support the company’s expansion to a new, larger facility in Southern California with advanced equipment that Apple is helping to design.

Baebies Inc., of Durham, N.C., has submitted a 510(k) filing with the U.S. FDA for Finder G6PD. The Finder near-patient testing platform tests for glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase from low blood volume (50 μL) with a turnaround time of about 15 minutes.

Stockholm-based Coala Life AB and Perry Community Hospital in Linden, Tenn., have launched Perry Virtual, a remote monitoring program for patients at high risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cardiovascular disease. Perry is the first rural health care program in the U.S. to use the Coala Heart Monitor to regularly follow rural patients with COPD, heart disease and other chronic illnesses in real-time in their homes.

Budapest-based Eurofins Technologies, part of the Eurofins Scientific Group, reported the release of tis CE-IVD-marked GSD Novaprime SARS-CoV-2 assay, a multiplex Real-Time RT-PCR assay for the detection of the virus that causes COVID-19. The development of the assay was spearheaded by affiliate companies Gold Standard Diagnostics Inc., of Davis, Calif., Virotech Diagnostics GmbH, of Rüsselsheim am Main, Germany, and Novatec Immundiagnostica GmbH, of Dietzenbach, Germany.

San Diego-based Genalyte Inc. said its SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Antigen Serology Panel is now available across the country via a partnership with San Diego Blood Bank.

Invitae Corp., of San Francisco, reported the expansion of online ordering for its genetic tests to Canada. Through the service, Canadians can access genetic testing recommended in early pregnancy as well as cancer risk assessments using telehealth guidance and kits that can be shipped to and from home.

Nasdaq Stockholm's listing committee has decided that Stockholm-based Irras AB fulfills the requirements for admission to trading of the company's shares on the main market Nasdaq Stockholm subject to customary provisions. The first day of trading of the company’s shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be May 20.

Chicago-based Physiq, the Department of Defense, and The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine Inc., of Bethesda, Md., in conjunction with the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, reported the launch of an initiative to deploy Physiq’s platform to collect and analyze wearable sensor data to better understand the pathophysiology of COVID-19. The program initially will involve military hospitals across the U.S., as well as international sites in Southeast Asia.

Senseonics Holdings Inc., of Germantown, Md., said that three more Blue Cross Blue Shield plans now are providing coverage for the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system, effective immediately.

Stratasys Ltd., which has a presence in Eden Prairie, Minn., and Rehovot, Israel, said it is providing pro bono 3D-printing services for an initiative led by Boston anesthesiology resident physicians. More than 200 teams from around the world have submitted designs for a rapidly deployable, minimum viable ventilator as part of a hackathon hosted on GrabCAD.com, with round one ending May 1. The CoVent-19 Challenge has now shifted to a finalist round.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., unveiled the SARS-CoV-2 Globalaccess Sequencing Program for research consortia and industry groups battling the spread of the pandemic globally. Under the program, the company will provide 50 units of the Ion Torrent Genexus System at a subsidized price to support global collaborative COVID-19 research.

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Varian Medical Systems Inc. and the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore are partnering to expand access to cancer solutions in Singapore.

Vystar Corp., of Worcester, Mass., has resumed production of its Rx3000, a hybrid ultraviolet (UV)-light air purification system designed specifically for hospitals.

Wuxi Hisky Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., of Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, said the Supreme People’s Court of China has ruled that Shanghai Echosens Medical Equipment Technology Co. Ltd. and Fu-Rui Corp., parent company of Echosens SAS, fabricated information to damage the company’s reputation to boost their own competitiveness. The court rejected Echosens and Fu-Rui’s appeal for review and order the companies stop the defaming actions and correct the misinformation to hospitals. The court also affirmed Hisky’s patent rights to its hepatic fibrosis products.