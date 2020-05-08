BioWorld - Friday, May 8, 2020

Santen inks $252M license to Jcyte ocular cell therapy

May 8, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
Keen to address a rare vision-limiting disorder endured by nearly 1.9 million people globally, ophthalmology specialist Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has negotiated a $252 million ex-U.S. licensing deal for Jcyte Inc.'s Jcell, a human retinal progenitor cell therapy initially aimed at treating retinitis pigmentosa.
