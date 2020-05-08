Santen inks $252M license to Jcyte ocular cell therapy

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Keen to address a rare vision-limiting disorder endured by nearly 1.9 million people globally, ophthalmology specialist Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has negotiated a $252 million ex-U.S. licensing deal for Jcyte Inc.'s Jcell, a human retinal progenitor cell therapy initially aimed at treating retinitis pigmentosa.