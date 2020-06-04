Epineuron closes financing for breakthrough regenerative ‘nerve bandage’

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
TORONTO – Toronto-based Epineuron Technologies Inc. reported the completion of a financing round to develop and clinically validate neuroregenerative technology intended for the recovery of patients suffering from peripheral nerve injuries. Designated a breakthrough device by the U.S. FDA, the “nerve bandage” uses brief bioelectronic stimulation of injured nerves to “upregulate” associated genes that accelerate nerve regeneration.