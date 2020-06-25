BioWorld - Thursday, June 25, 2020
SCOTUS passes on three IPR petitions for cert, but Arthrex petition still in play

June 24, 2020
By Mark McCarty
The Supreme Court has declined to hear three cases that questioned the inter partes review (IPR) process for patent litigation, although the petition for cert for the Arthrex Inc. v. Smith & Nephew Inc.; Arthrocare Corp.; and the United States of America case is still pending. Should the Supreme Court pass on Arthrex, the remaining affected IPR cases will have to be relitigated at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), which may give those patent holders another chance to restore their patents.
