In NDA review, FDA has concerns about Tricida’s veverimer

With an Aug. 22 PDUFA date set, Tricida Inc. said it received an FDA notification regarding the NDA for veverimer (TRC-101) for treating metabolic acidosis in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients, noting that it had identified deficiencies precluding discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments.