In NDA review, FDA has concerns about Tricida’s veverimer

July 16, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
With an Aug. 22 PDUFA date set, Tricida Inc. said it received an FDA notification regarding the NDA for veverimer (TRC-101) for treating metabolic acidosis in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients, noting that it had identified deficiencies precluding discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments.
