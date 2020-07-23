BioWorld - Thursday, July 23, 2020
Newly approved app lets patients personalize neuromodulation therapy

July 23, 2020
By Meg Bryant
Abbott Laboratories has won the U.S. FDA’s nod for an iOS-compatible app that is designed to optimize care for people using the company’s neuromodulation devices to manage their chronic pain and movement disorders. The digital tool, which can be used on several Apple devices, is part of Abbott’s Neurosphere Digital Care connected care management platform, which launched in May.
