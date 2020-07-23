Newly approved app lets patients personalize neuromodulation therapy

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Abbott Laboratories has won the U.S. FDA’s nod for an iOS-compatible app that is designed to optimize care for people using the company’s neuromodulation devices to manage their chronic pain and movement disorders. The digital tool, which can be used on several Apple devices, is part of Abbott’s Neurosphere Digital Care connected care management platform, which launched in May.