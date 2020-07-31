Big Health’s new digital therapeutic resolves anxiety in 71% of users

More than 70% of individuals using Big Health’s newest digital therapeutic, Daylight, achieved remission of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) within 10 weeks, and the benefit persisted for at least six months, according to results of a randomized clinical trial published July 29, 2020, in Depression and Anxiety. Daylight is a fully automated, smartphone-based program leveraging cognitive and behavioral therapy (CBT) techniques shown to reduce symptoms of anxiety.