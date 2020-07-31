Big Health’s new digital therapeutic resolves anxiety in 71% of users

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
More than 70% of individuals using Big Health’s newest digital therapeutic, Daylight, achieved remission of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) within 10 weeks, and the benefit persisted for at least six months, according to results of a randomized clinical trial published July 29, 2020, in Depression and Anxiety. Daylight is a fully automated, smartphone-based program leveraging cognitive and behavioral therapy (CBT) techniques shown to reduce symptoms of anxiety.