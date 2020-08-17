|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Baxter International Inc., of Deerfield, Ill.
|Regiocit
|Contains physiological concentrations of sodium, chloride and a low concentration of citrate
|To be used as a replacement solution only in adult patients being treated with continuous renal replacement therapy and for whom regional citrate anticoagulation is appropriate during the COVID-19 pandemic
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.