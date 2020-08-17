Company Product Description Indication Status
Baxter International Inc., of Deerfield, Ill. Regiocit Contains physiological concentrations of sodium, chloride and a low concentration of citrate To be used as a replacement solution only in adult patients being treated with continuous renal replacement therapy and for whom regional citrate anticoagulation is appropriate during the COVID-19 pandemic Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

