HONG KONG –Stempeutics Research Pvt Ltd. received the green light from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to launch its Stempeucel therapy to treat critical limb ischemia (CLI) due to Buerger’s disease and atherosclerotic peripheral arterial disease.

B N Manohar, managing director and CEO at Bangalore, India-based Stempeutics, told BioWorld, “Stempeucel received DCGI approval … based on data from clinical trials, including phase III/IV clinical trials, and based on the subject expert committee recommendations constituted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).”

In the wake of receiving DCGI approval, Stempeutics will continue to work with its partner, Mumbai-based Cipla Ltd., to launch Stempeucel in India. The two companies formed a strategic alliance in 2009, with the partnership “in line with Cipla’s corporate philosophy to launch innovative and affordable products for unmet medical needs,” said Manohar.

The agreement inked between the two companies also gives Cipla the exclusive rights to market and distribute the therapy in the country. “Cipla will market and distribute the product in India for patient access, while Stempeutics will manufacture and supply the product to Cipla based on demand,” Manohar said.

Umang Vohra, managing director and global CEO at Cipla, said, “Our decade-long partnership with Stempeutics has achieved a significant milestone. CLI is a serious and painful condition that impacts patients worldwide and the introduction of Stempeucel in the country will allow for treatment access at an affordable cost.”

Developed over a period of 12 years, Stempeucel is the first allogeneic cell therapy product to be approved for commercial use in India and the first stem cell product to be approved globally for the CLI indication. Using allogeneic pooled mesenchymal stromal cells isolated from the bone marrow of healthy, adult voluntary donors, the therapy enhances the body’s capacity to restore blood flow in ischemic tissue. This reduces inflammation, stimulates growth of collateral blood vessels and repairs damaged muscle, thereby reducing the pain, healing ulcers and salvaging the affected limb, the company said. The therapy is administered via injections around the calf muscle region and around the site of ulcers.

A pooling approach, whereby more than 1 million doses can be produced from a single set of master cell banks, has contributed to the affordable cost and provision of a consistent product to patients.

Stempeutics is planning to launch the therapy in markets outside India, such as Southeast Asia, South Asia, North Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, East African countries, South Africa and Southeastern Europe, based on the speed of regulatory approvals, with these markets including the U.S., EU and Japan. The company plans to tap the global CLI treatment market, which a Zion Market Research report predicted would generate $5.390 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2020 and 2025.

But the company is not satisfied with using this therapy to treat just CLI, with its pooling approach allowing for the extension of Stempeucel’s potential across multiple disease categories. Phase III clinicals trials for the osteoarthritis and diabetic foot ulcer indications, as well as phase I/II trials for perianal fistulas due to Crohn's disease, are currently underway.

Another indication that the company is targeting is the effectiveness of Stempeucel’s anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties in treating COVID-19 patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to pneumonia.

ARDS, or acute inflammation of lung tissue, usually occurs in the final stages of the virus, with the blood not absorbing enough oxygen and leading to death in more than 60% of cases. With no clinically tested and approved drug available to treat ARDS, mesenchymal stem cells have been proven as anti-inflammatory, and in turn alleviating ARDS. Manohar said that Stempeutics is planning to start a phase II study soon and is also in the advanced stages of discussion with Indian government authorities.

Meanwhile, Cipla inked a licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc. in May to supply the company’s remdesivir, Gilead’s potential COVID-19 treatment, in 127 countries, including India. Fellow Indian companies Jubilant Pharma Ltd., Hetero Labs Ltd. and Mylan Laboratories Ltd. have also inked agreements with Gilead to distribute the drug.

India has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases globally, with more than 3.1 million cases as of Aug. 24, according to Johns Hopkins University.