Artificial pancreas system combines multiple components to regulate insulin delivery.

Spanish researchers developed a new artificial pancreas system that maintained blood glucose levels in individuals with type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1D) during and following heavy physical exercise. Results of the small study were published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Endocrinology & Metabolism.

“[D]espite growing evidence about the health benefits of regular exercise in diabetes, exercise-associated glycemic imbalance remains a challenge in subjects with T1D,” lead author Clara Viñals of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, Spain, told BioWorld. “Current guidelines for exercise management in T1D include recommendations for carbohydrate consumption and insulin adjustment but remain a burden for most patients in daily life conditions and require high engagement and further individualization.”

Estimating the right amount of insulin or carbohydrates through diet poses significant challenges for people with T1D who want to exercise, as they must balance the type of exercise, time of day, amount of insulin onboard, and lack of normal feedback when physical activity increases glucose uptake, explained Grazia Aleppo, associate chief for clinical affairs in the division of Endocrinology, Metabolism and Molecular Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago.

“Avoidance of hypoglycemia is paramount in exercise routine for people with type 1DM, and hypoglycemia is a limiting factor for people with T1D who wish to exercise but often do not because of fear of hypoglycemia and the need to modify insulin doses pre-exercise, during exercise and at times even several hours after exercise,” Aleppo told BioWorld. “Having an algorithm that can take care of most of these challenges would give a person with type 1 [diabetes mellitus] a greater confidence they can exercise safely.”

The new artificial pancreas or automated insulin delivery (AID) system, which combined a continuous glucose monitor with insulin infusion in a closed-loop system along with automated extra carbohydrate consumption recommendations, used an algorithm that effectively managed these challenges. The system significantly reduced hypoglycemic episodes and increased time in range even as patients engaged in announced and unannounced exercise, which could parallel activities such as taking a class at the gym or spontaneously running after an errant pet or dashing for a school bus.

"Our new artificial pancreas system with a coordinated eating carbohydrate recommendation is both safe and effective in avoiding hypoglycemia and maintaining blood sugar control during and after heavy physical exercise in people with type 1 diabetes," said the study's corresponding author, said corresponding author Marga Giménez of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona.

The study

The randomized, three-arm, crossover clinical trial enrolled 10 type 1 diabetes patients, all of whom used an insulin pump and had HbA1c between 6.0 and 8.5%. The participants had an average age of 40.8 years and an HbA1c of 7.3.

Participants engaged in heavy aerobic exercise with three 15-minute sets on a cycle-ergometer with a five-minute rest between sets. The researchers compared automatic carbohydrate recommendation with unannounced and announced exercise to open-loop therapy in a randomly determined order. The researchers measured glucose control during and three hours following exercise.

Using the algorithm with carbohydrate consumption recommendations virtually eliminated time in hypoglycemia (time below 70 mg/dl of sensor glucose) in both announced and unannounced exercise, while participants were below 70 mg/dl 16.2% of the time when using the open-loop therapy alone (0.0%,[0.0-16.8] and 0.0%,[0.0-19.2] vs. 16.2%,[0.0-26.0], (%,[Percentile 10-90]) CLNA and CLA vs. OL respectively, p=0.047,p=0.063). The number of hypoglycemic episodes dropped by half or more with the new artificial pancreas as well, from eight with the open-loop system to three for announced exercise and four for unannounced exercise with algorithm providing automatic carbohydrate recommendations.

Similarly, the amount of time in range (between 70 and 180 mg/dl) rose from 81.1% with the open-loop system to 87.8% and 91.9% with unannounced and announced exercise for the system with automatic carbohydrate recommendation. The results were achieved without significant increases in insulin and with lower amounts of carbohydrates.

Advances in AIDs

Generally, artificial pancreas systems combine a continuous glucose meter (CGM) with an insulin pump and an algorithm that adjusts insulin delivery based on information received from the CGM every five minutes, noted Viñals.

Two of the systems have received U.S. FDA approval, the Medtronic Minimed 670G and Control-IQ from Tandem Diabetes Care.

The Control-IQ system gained FDA approval for use in children as young as age six on Aug. 26, based on a study conducted by a team at the Center for Diabetes Technology at the University of Virginia led by Marc Breton. The study found that children using the device had better night-time blood glucose control and stayed within target range about 2.6 hours more per day than those who did not use it. Results of the study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Other companies in the space include Beta bionics, Bigfoot Biomedical, Diabeloop, Dexcom, Dreamed Diabetes, Eoflow, Insulet Corp., Lilly Diabetes and Pancreum.