Medtronic plc is celebrating its latest win following the U.S. FDA’s approval of an early feasibility study (EFS) of the Intrepid transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement system in patients with severe, symptomatic tricuspid regurgitation. The action comes after the agency granted breakthrough device designation for the system.

Azeem Latib, section head of interventional cardiology and medical director of structural heart interventions at Montefiore Medical Center in New York and co-principal investigator in the study, heralded the developments. "There has been much progress regarding transcatheter replacement of diseased aortic valves, but whether we can replace the tricuspid valve without open heart surgery represents a new frontier in cardiology," Latib added.

Tricuspid regurgitation affects more than 2 million people in the U.S. The Dublin-based company noted that it is a highly undertreated disease due to the morbidity and mortality associated with surgical intervention.

"The clinical experience generated during this initial study phase will be critical for the future of the therapy, as many of these patients are not good candidates for traditional surgical tricuspid valve interventions due to their poor right heart functions and are higher risk due to co-morbidities," noted Vinayak (Vinnie) Bapat, chief of cardiothoracic surgery at the Minneapolis Heart Institute and co-principal investigator in the study.

The Intrepid transcatheter valve also is being assessed for treating symptomatic mitral valve regurgitation in a transfemoral mitral EFS. The device is implanted using a transfemoral delivery catheter, which helps clinicians in delivering and placing the valve through a catheter inserted in the femoral vein.

Gaining knowledge

“The initial EFS approval from the FDA is for 15 patients, which we expect to enroll in approximately 12 months,” a company spokesperson told BioWorld when asked how long the study is expected to take. “However, there is much to learn about the treatment of patients with tricuspid regurgitation since there is limited surgical data and no large transcatheter clinical trials. The outcomes of the first 15 patients will guide our next steps in clinical research and product development.”

The spokesperson confirmed that after the EFS, the company would consider global centers as part of a larger clinical program. He noted that there are approved transcatheter tricuspid repair devices in Europe. However, there are no approved transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement systems in any market.

Regarding the repair space, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. gained a CE mark for its Pascal transcatheter valve repair system to treat tricuspid regurgitation. Previously, competitor Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill., reported that its Triclip transcatheter tricuspid valve repair system had received the CE mark. The device is a nonsurgical treatment for people with tricuspid regurgitation, and, according to the company, it is the first minimally invasive, clip-based tricuspid valve repair device to be commercially available.

Replacement space

The FDA appears to be interested in helping individuals with this condition via the replacement route. For example, in February, Cardiovalve Ltd., of Or Yehuda, Israel, said it had scored a breakthrough device designation for its transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement system. At the same time, the company won the agency’s nod to conduct an EFS in tricuspid regurgitation. Cardiovalve also has ongoing studies in mitral regurgitation patients.

Edwards also is looking to enter the arena and has a breakthrough designation in hand. During its July 23 earnings call, the Irvine, Calif.-based company reported a pivotal trial of Evoque for tricuspid valve replacement. “We're encouraged by the early clinical experience with Evoque tricuspid in 25 patients recently presented by Dr. Neil Fam, which demonstrated 100%, 30-day survival as well as very significant acute reduction of tricuspid regurgitation and improvement in functional status,” CEO Mike Mussallem said at the time. He noted that the TRISCEND II study will evaluate the system vs. optimal medical therapy in patients with severe tricuspid regurgitation.

Suzhou, China-based Peijia Medical Co. Ltd. also is looking to enter the space. Earlier this year, it went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.