Precision oncology company Genetron Holdings Ltd. will help develop a liquid biopsy-based malignant tumor screening and early detection testing kit based on its mutation capsule technology. The kit is its part in China’s nationwide research project for enabling early screening of lung and digestive system cancers.

The initiative is led by the Ministry of Science and Technology, with the aim of finding a breakthrough in the key technologies of liquid biopsy for cancer screening. As such, of Beijing-based Genetron will collaborate with researchers from the Cancer Hospital at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (CAMS) to build a highly sensitive, highly specific, efficient, and affordable liquid biopsy-based early detection technology platform, and develop cancer screening and early detection tests.

Under the initiative, researchers plan to conduct a multicenter, prospective cohort study of lung cancer in 120,000 high-risk subjects in 20 provinces, and a cohort study in digestive system cancer of more than 100,000 patients in urban areas in China. The move comes as China sees preventative screening and early detection of cancers as part of the national strategy.

For Genetron’s part, it intends to adopt its mutation capsule technology to develop a better testing kit for the nationwide project. The technology allows multiple types of ctDNA alterations to be detected in one reaction and allows one sample to be used in multiple studies with different panels of biomarkers tested.

Genetron’s technology requires a small amount of blood to simultaneously detect methylation changes and a broad spectrum of ctDNA alterations, including simple mutations such as SNVs and Indels, as well as complicated mutations such as translocations, HBV integrations and CNVs. This is more advanced than other technologies that only detect a subset of alterations.

This feature also means that multiple tests can be conducted by using only one ctDNA sample without having to split samples and or compromise sensitivity.

“The key to achieving this is to add DNA barcodes and amplify ctDNA to generate a mutation capsule library that supports up to 10 tests on different panels of biomarkers. After one test, the remaining mutation capsule library can be used to detect new biomarkers in future test plans,” Genetron’s media spokesperson told BioWorld.

“The sensitivity of each test on the mutation capsule library is generally equivalent to the initial test directly on the original ctDNA sample, which could directly reflect mutation of the original DNA,” he further explained, adding that in this case, a ctDNA sample collected in one study could be used to test new biomarkers in multiple different studies.

Genetron also believes this technology can address a major hurdle in liquid biopsy screening, which involves acquiring blood samples and tracking the individual to know the clinical outcome.

“With mutation capsule technology, clinical outcome of one study could benefit multiple studies. Certain new studies could be completed even without collecting and tracking new samples or cohorts,” the spokesperson said.

The Chinese med-tech firm said its mutation capsule technology will lead to high sensitivity and specificity, as demonstrated in its first collaboration efforts with the CAMS cancer researchers. In March 2019, both sides worked together to complete a prospective cohort study in liver cancer early screening on hepatitis B virus carriers using cell free DNA and protein markers.

“Genetron has already applied the mutation capsule technology in its HCCscreen product for liver cancer early screening. It has an ongoing cohort study of 4500 HBsAg+ patients. Of this, 2,000 patients have completed the study and data is being analyzed and collected. Preliminary data at one center found 80% (297 out of 375) of cases have shown 92%+ sensitivity, 93%+ specificity and 35% + PPV,” the spokesperson explained. He added that more data from the liver cancer study is expected in the first half of 2021.

The promising data has encouraged Genetron to expand the use of this technology and has led to the second collaboration between the Chinese firm and the CAMS cancer researchers.

“We are delighted that we are able to apply this technology beyond liver cancer, and now into lung and digestive system cancers,” said Genetron’s CEO Sizhen Wang in a statement. “Our goal is to develop tests with high performance and affordable pricing.”

To enhance the efficiency of sequencing and lower the cost, the mutation capsule technology keeps high on-target rates even at panel sizes as small as 10Kb. The mutation capsule library supports both amplification and hybridization-based capture to enrich target the region, which makes studying a wide range of panel sizes possible.

Genetron is one of the major oncology molecular diagnostics players in China, focusing on early screening, diagnosis and treatment. In June, it launched a $256 million IPO on Nasdaq. It has a pipeline of seven additional IVD assays, including HCCscreen, an early liver cancer screening test that applies the mutation capsule technology. Genetron is now seeking IVD registration for HCCscreen with Chinese regulators.