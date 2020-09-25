Bioporto A/S, of Hellerup, Denmark, said it will initiate a fully guaranteed rights issue with pre-emptive subscription rights for its existing shareholders, allowing for subscription of up to 66,645,476 new shares with a nominal value of DKK1 (US$0.16) each at a subscription price of DKK1.60 per new share. The offering is expected to raise gross proceeds of about DKK106.6 million, with net proceeds expected to be approximately DKK93.6 million after deduction of costs and expenses payable by the company in relation to the offering.

Cb2 Insights Inc., of Mississauga, Ontario, has upsized and closed its previously reported nonbrokered private placement financing of units of the company led by Merida Capital Partners. The company issued 34,253,641 units at an issue price of CA$0.15 (US$0.11) per unit for gross proceeds of CA$5,138,046.15. The company plans to use the net proceeds for working capital purposes and strategic M&A activities.

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium-based Nyxoah SA, which is focused on sleep disordered breathing conditions, reported the end of the stabilization period in the framework of its IPO of new shares with the admission of all of its shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYXH. Belfius Bank NV/SA was appointed as stabilization manager and granted an overallotment option to subscribe for 650,250 additional new shares at the final offering price of €17 (US$19.76) per share to cover any overallotments or short positions in relation to the offering. The overallotment option was fully exercised, and 650,250 additional new shares will be issued Sept. 29, so that the company raised an additional €11.05 million in gross proceeds. As a result, the total number of new shares amounts to 4,985,250 new shares, and the total gross proceeds raised in the context of the offering amounts to €84.75 million.