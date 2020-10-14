Spectrawave Inc. has named Eman Namati as its CEO with the charge of commercializing its flagship cardiac imaging technology.

The 3-year-old, Bedford, Mass.-based medical imaging company has set an ambitious 24-month timeline for getting its photonic imaging technology for coronary artery disease into the clinic.

“That’s a very rapid product-development path, and, of course, there’s a lot of activity that has to happen in between. But we have the right team, and we have the right backing to make that happen,” Namati told BioWorld.

The system, which is still in the development stage, aims to help cardiologists better visualize coronary artery vessel occlusions and place stents during a percutaneous coronary intervention. The technology is also designed to simultaneously detect so-called non-culprit lesions that are often missed during an initial procedure.

Eman Namati, Spectrawave CEO

Currently, 1 in 5 patients who undergo percutaneous coronary intervention experience a major adverse event, and about half of those events are due to non-culprit lesions.

It is the dual-modality approach to cardiac imaging that makes the technology stand out, Namati said, by combining the high resolution of intravascular optical coherence tomography with diffuse near-infrared spectroscopy in a single imaging device. Currently, both types of technology are available separately, but Spectrawave aims to offer a single imaging catheter device that provides both microstructural and compositional information at the same time.

“Bringing these together into a single, usable solution is very challenging, but also what we have a unique innovation around,” Namati said.

Proof-of-concept study

Namati said he is confident the technology works based on previous preclinical research conducted by experts at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In a proof-of-concept demonstration, the researchers used the device to visualize co-occurring microstructural and spectroscopic information from a diseased cadaver human coronary artery. The research was published in the journal Optics Express.

As the company moves toward commercialization of its prototype system, Namati said it is planning additional preclinical and clinical studies. The team also is working on how to bring the technology into a package that makes sense for commercialization.

“We are developing a highly complex imaging device,” he said. “Ultimately, it has to be incredibly easy to use and to deploy for it to truly become adopted. Not only that, it needs to be cost effective, so we are really spending a lot of effort today on simplifying and reducing the complexity for manufacturability. The biggest focus is really on what we refer to as our imaging catheter.”

There are more than 3 million percutaneous coronary interventions performed globally each year.

Namati said he anticipates that Spectrawave’s technology will become the new standard of care for these patients in the future.

“It now is able to address the gap that exists in the market,” he said.

Company growth

Namati comes to Spectrawave with a wealth of experience in both medicine and technology. He earned his post-doctoral degree at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at Harvard, where the system’s proof-of-concept testing was conducted. Later, as a member of the founding team, he joined the medical device company Ninepoint Medical Inc., which designs and manufactures an optical coherence tomography imaging platform for use in gastroenterology.

“Eman’s experience aligns perfectly with Spectrawave’s product and mission, and we’re excited he is leading our team,” Steve Weinstein, chair of Spectrawave’s board, said in a statement. “The development of a novel cardiac imaging product requires collaboration across technical disciplines within a highly regulated product development process. Eman not only brings strong leadership and technical success, but also commercialization experience that positions the company well for future growth.”

The company is planning to expand its team as it moves toward commercialization of the imaging system, Namati said. Spectrawave also received an infusion of funds in 2019 from New York-based venture capital firm Deerfield Management Co. Total investment from this round was just over $16 million, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.