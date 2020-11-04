BioWorld - Wednesday, November 4, 2020
See today's BioWorld Asia

Clinuvel announces new indications for Scenesse

November 3, 2020
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
PERTH, Australia – Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced two new pharmaceutical indications for its lead product, Scenesse (afamelanotide). “The company has until now focused on one drug and has slowly gathered evidence and is now in a position to add other products to its pipeline,” Clinuvel CEO Philippe Wolgen told BioWorld.
BioWorld Asia Drugs Regulatory Endocrine/Metabolic Neurology/Psychiatric Australia

Already a subscriber? Sign in 