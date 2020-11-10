San Jose, Calif.-based Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., a biotechnology company with operations in China and the U.S., completed an FDA EUA- SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) antibody test verification in its San Jose lab this month for the Roche Elecsys Anti Sars-COV-2 test, and is now capable of entering the commercial testing stage. The company also reported that COVID-19 antibody test equipment has completed installation in its Philadelphia lab.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc., of Stony Brook, N.Y., said its Linea COVID-19 Assay kit has been selected by Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) for use in its newly launched COVID-19 surveillance testing program. At peak operations, the program will utilize frequent pooled testing to enable early detection and response for potential COVID-19 cases across the 9,000-member faculty and staff of SBUH and Renaissance School of Medicine. In this scenario, the company expects to provide up to 1,800 Linea COVID-19 tests per week.

Argentum Medical LLC, of Geneva, Ill., has been awarded a five-year contract worth up to $14.7 million with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Electronic Catalog System (ECAT). Effective August 2020, there are 62 Silverlon products added to provide government customers with greater access to antimicrobial dressings for use across wound care, surgical, vascular access and burn specialties.

Cincinnati-based Ascendum Solutions LLC reported the release of Safereturn, a mobile application designed to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and comply with New Jersey Executive Order No. 192 to protect worker safety. The configurable product screens and monitors health status and restricts facility access to those deemed to be at risk of spreading the virus.

Brea, Calif.-based Beckman Coulter Inc. reported the launch of its Access SARS-CoV-2 Immunoglobulin M (IgM) assay in countries accepting the CE mark. The new IgM antibody test demonstrated 99.9% specificity with 1,400 negative samples and 98.3% sensitivity at 15-30 days post-symptom onset.

Gosselies, Belgium-based Bone Therapeutics SA reported the start of a new research collaboration with expert industry and academic partners. The collaboration aims to develop biologically active, patient-tailored, 3D-printed, bioresorbable implants enriched with Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic bone forming cells. The consortium has been established under the Competitiveness Clusters framework of the Walloon Health Association, Biowin. The consortium has received €3 million (US$3.5 million) nondilutive funding, granted by Minister Willy Borsus, vice president of Wallonia, Belgium, and minister of economy, research and innovation, digital technology, agriculture and regional planning and approved by the Walloon Government.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Contakt World Technologies Corp. signed a strategic partnership to develop COVID-19 testing kits with Logicink, of San Francisco. Upon achieving final proof of concept pursuant to a memorandum of understanding signed in October, Contakt World testing kits from Logicink will allow users to receive COVID-19 test results from the biosensor signals in 15 minutes without leaving their homes or businesses.

London-based Dnanudge Ltd. reported the consumer launch of the Dnanudge COVID “Bubble Test,” offering lab-standard, highly accurate COVID-19 group testing on one cartridge for “bubbles” of up to 10 people who do not have symptoms of coronavirus infection. Up to 10 people in a work, friends, family or other close contact bubble can be tested at the same time – on the same Dnanudge testing cartridge – scaling to as little as £10 (US$13.25) per person, with results delivered in just over an hour.

Exergen Corp., of Watertown, Mass., said an Australian study published in the American Journal of Infection Control found that noncontact thermometers are less accurate compared to temporal artery thermometers. When body temperatures read below 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit, the thermometers showed similar results, but as temperatures rose above that, noncontact scanners’ accuracy decreased. The noncontact scanners missed five of every six fevers detected by Exergen temporal artery thermometers.

Chicago-based GE Healthcare and Genesiscare, a Sydney-based provider of integrated cancer care globally and cardiovascular care in Australia, reported a strategic partnership aimed at improving patient outcomes for the two biggest health burdens globally, cancer and heart disease. GE Healthcare will supply and service the latest CT, MRI, PET/CT, SPECT, digital mammography, and ultrasound equipment to Genesiscare's 440+ cancer and cardiovascular disease treatment centers across Australia, the U.S., the U.K., and Spain.

Iselin, N.J.-based Genosity Inc., which provides comprehensive software and laboratory solutions to enable precision medicine, said that it has entered a strategic collaboration agreement with Igentify, a Haifa, Israel-based digital health technology company that has developed a digital genetic counselor assistant to improve provider interaction with patients for onboarding, enrollment, consenting, as well as facilitating counseling for personalized genetic testing results. Under the terms of agreement, Igentify will integrate its digital platform with Genosity’s Integrated Genomic Toolkit, and both companies will comarket the combined solution.

Tempe, Ariz.-based GT Medical Technologies Inc. said that the first patient has been enrolled into its registry trial of Gammatile. for newly diagnosed malignant and recurrent brain tumors. The study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of Gammatile therapy in a real-world setting in up to 50 brain tumor centers across the U.S.

Hologic Inc., of Marlborough, Mass., reported updates to its Unifi Analytics platform. Unifi Analytics 1.2 aims to enable users to better understand and improve daily mammography workflow by providing valuable insights regarding volume and time spent on screening, diagnostic and biopsy studies. Additionally, facilities can benchmark efficiency metrics against a comprehensive database of more than 2,500 Hologic gantries across the nation to identify opportunities for improvement.

Lafayette, Calif.-based Hst Pathways Systems & Technologies LLC and Irvine, Calif.-based Casetabs reported a strategic combination of their businesses that will offer customers a flexible and secure set of technology solutions and enhanced products and services. The combination is supported by a majority investment led by Bain Capital Tech Opportunities with a minority investment from Nexxus Holdings. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Intervenn Biosciences, of Redwood City, Calif., said that its liquid biopsy glycoproteomic research panel, Vista, has demonstrated multi-indication performance in early cancer detection based on tests run in the company’s Bay Area laboratory.

The Iremedy Healthcare Companies Inc., of Stuart, Fla., said it is supplying health care providers with Carestart COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Point-of-Care (POC) test kits. Developed and manufactured by New Jersey-based Accessbio, the test is a lateral flow immunochromatographic assay for the detection of extracted nucleocapsid protein antigens specific to SARS-CoV-2 in swab specimens directly collected from individuals who are suspected of COVID-19 by their health care providers.

Luxcreo Inc., of Belmont, Calif., and Shanghai Foshion Dental Medical System Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, are partnering to provide a fully integrated 3D printing dental solution – the Luxadent 3D printer, Luxdent dental software and a full suite of dental-specific resins – in Europe and Asia.

Oxford Immunotec Global plc, of Abingdon, U.K., reported the release of data on Medrxiv from a prospective cohort study, which demonstrates that SARS-CoV-2 reactive T cells may be sufficient to give protection from COVID-19 and that serology alone may underestimate those at lower risk of clinical SARS-CoV-2 infection. In the study, T cell tests were conducted at enrollment in almost 3,000 participants in the U.K. using the company’s research-use-only T-Spot Discovery SARS-CoV-2 assay. None of the participants with a high T cell response developed symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection in the follow-up period, whereas amongst those with low T cell responses there were 20 confirmed infections.

Penumbra Inc., of Alameda, Calif., and Menlo Park, Calif.-based Rapid AI have teamed up to enable faster clinical decision-making for pulmonary embolism (PE). Under the partnership, the companies will work together to develop several clinical and communications modules for PE, with the aim of streamlining triage and decision-making by processing CT scans and delivering clear, easy-to-interpret images to physicians.

Precision Genetics Inc., of Greenville, S.C., reported the launch of a new diagnostic test that simultaneously detects SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A/B strains in upper respiratory tract specimens. The test is available to health systems, providers, employers, and academic institutions.

Promaxo Inc., a medical imaging, robotics and artificial intelligence technology company based in Oakland, Calif., has incorporated a subsidiary, Neuro42, focused on portable head and MRI for diagnosis and interventions of neurological conditions.

Speedx Pty. Ltd., of Eveleigh, New South Wales, Australia, has partnered with researchers from Nepean Hospital to commercialize a host gene expression biomarker test for respiratory viral illness. The test will be used to support risk-based management of COVID-19, influenza and other severe respiratory diseases.

Tscan Therapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass., has signed a research license and option agreement with Qiagen NV, of Hilden, Germany, to develop T cell-based laboratory tests for detecting prior exposure to SARS-CoV-2, using discoveries from Tscan’s high-throughput TCR/Target discovery platform, T-Scan. Under the agreement, Qiagen has secured an option to license the rights and intellectual property for several of Tscan’s discovered immunodominant T cell targets, associated sequences and relevant data for the development and commercialization of in vitro diagnostic tests. Additionally, Qiagen will have the right to further assess Tscan’s discoveries.

Oklahoma City-based Wheeler Labs said its COVID-19 diagnostic test, at-home saliva collection kit coupled with polymerase chain reaction testing, is available nationally. The test, which has an emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA, typically delivers results within 24-48 hours of sample receipt. It has a sensitivity of 97.1% and specificity of 98.2% for detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the startup clinical laboratory.