In light of new data from four trials, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) once again updated its pricing models for Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Veklury (remdesivir) as a COVID-19 treatment.

“Given the persuasive results from a new meta-analysis across trials, including SOLIDARITY, ICER’s model no longer assumes that remdesivir provides a significant survival benefit,” ICER President Steven Pearson said.

However, he added, other new data from a key U.S. trial demonstrate that the treatment shortens hospital stays and reduces the number of patients with moderate to severe disease who require higher levels of respiratory support.

“When incorporating all these new data, and in light of remdesivir’s expanded label to treat patients with more mild disease, our model suggests that remdesivir’s current U.S. price is too high to align reasonably with its demonstrated benefits to patients,” Pearson said.

In June, Gilead, of Foster City, Calif., priced Veklury at $390 per vial, or $2,340 per five-day treatment course, for U.S. government programs, with a list price of $520 per vial, or $3,120 per five-day course, for commercial payers.

ICER said the current price would meet a key cost-effectiveness threshold only if it’s used “to treat patients hospitalized with moderate-to-severe disease and – importantly – only if one still assumes that remdesivir saves lives.”

Using a traditional cost-effectiveness model, ICER’s latest update supports a benchmark price per treatment course of $2,470 for hospitalized patients with moderate to severe disease and $70 for hospitalized individuals exhibiting only mild symptoms.

That’s lower than ICER’s previous benchmark that assumed a survival benefit, but higher than its previous benchmark of $390 assuming no survival benefit.

But if a survival benefit for remdesivir is still assumed, ICER’s current model suggests a cost-effectiveness price range of $3,980 to $4,140 for the moderate to severe population and $690 to $760 for those requiring less intensive hospital care.

The price under ICER’s “cost-recovery” scheme, which considers the minimal costs of producing a course of the treatment, remains unchanged for a full Veklury course. If considering only the marginal cost of producing the drug, that price would range from $5 to $600. But when considering Gilead’s forecast 2020 clinical development expenses for Veklury, ICER said its cost-recovery model would support a price range of $1,005 to $1,600.

MHRA advises on minimizing trial disruptions

The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued guidance Nov. 11 on minimizing disruptions to the conduct and integrity of drug clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guidance, which supports appropriately incorporating available flexibilities into normal practice to benefit trial participants, applies to new studies, ongoing trials and trials that are being restarted after being paused or temporarily halted. In all studies, participant safety must be the top priority, according to the guidance.

The flexibilities were laid out in the MHRA’s March guidance on managing clinical trials during the pandemic. That guidance was updated a few months later.

“We are aware that change management activities required to take full advantage of the available flexibilities were hampered during the peak of the pandemic,” MHRA said in its latest guidance.

To facilitate a smoother transition in case of further disruption, the guidance advises companies to prepare standard operating procedures and train trial staff who aren’t familiar with decentralized trial conduct. It also recommends that they create formalized, structured methods of conducting telemedicine to help gather consistent reliable data.