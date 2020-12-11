BioWorld - Friday, December 11, 2020
Sounds good! Advanced Bionics receives FDA approval of Marvel cochlear implant platform

December 11, 2020
By Annette Boyle
Advanced Bionics LLC heard good news from the U.S. FDA, which granted approval for the company’s Marvel cochlear implant (CI) platform and the first-ever sound processor designed specifically for children. The development brings the Marvel platform, initially created for hearing aids produced by Advanced Bionics' sister company, Phonak AG, to the sound processor for CIs for the first time.
