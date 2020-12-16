Macrogenics Inc., which started the year with a pipeline prioritization, ends 2020 with its first FDA approval. The agency cleared its HER2-targeting Fc-engineered monoclonal antibody margetuximab in combination with chemotherapy for use in patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens, at least one of which was for metastatic disease.

Branded Margenza, the drug is expected to be available to patients in March 2021. It will be commercialized in the U.S. by Eversana Inc., of Chicago, which inked a deal with Macrogenics late last month. Under the terms, Rockville, Md.-based Macrogenics retains ownership of the drug and book all sales, with revenue share payments going to Eversana. No pricing information has yet been released, but Macrogenics has a conference call scheduled for 8 a.m. ET, Dec. 17.

The BLA, submitted late last year, was based on data from the phase III Sophia trial, which enrolled 536 patients in North America, Europe and Asia, who received either margetuximab or trastuzumab in combination with one of four chemotherapy agents – capecitabine, eribulin, gemcitabine or vinorelbine. All patients had previously received trastuzumab and Perjeta (pertuzumab, Roche Holding AG) and roughly 90% had previously received Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine, Roche). The trial met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), turning up a 24% risk reduction in PFS vs. trastuzumab (p=0.033). About 85% of patients were carriers of the CD16A (FcγRIIIa) 158F allele, previously associated with diminished clinical response to trastuzumab and other antibodies. In that subpopulation, patients in the margetuximab arm showed a 32% risk reduction in PFS vs. trastuzumab (p=0.005).

“As the only HER2-targeted agent to have shown a PFS improvement vs. trastuzumab in a head-to-head phase III clinical trial, Margenza with chemotherapy represents the newest treatment option for patients who have progressed on available HER2-directed therapies,” noted Hope S. Rugo, professor of medicine and director breast oncology and clinical trials education at the University of California San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Overall survival (OS) data presented at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium showed the median OS in the intent-to-treat population was 21.6 months in the margetuximab plus chemotherapy arm vs. 19.8 months for the trastuzumab plus chemotherapy arm (p=0.326).

At the time the BLA was submitted, it was believed the FDA would likely schedule an advisory committee. However, the agency informed Macrogenics in May that it was no longer planning to convene the Oncology Drugs Advisory Committee meeting to discuss the BLA. There was some concern whether a manufacturing inspection might hold up approval – COVID-19-related travel restrictions have resulted in delays of other PDUFA dates in 2020 – but a Dec. 3 note from Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat said Macrogenics management had confirmed an in-person FDA inspection had taken place.

Macrogenics also is advancing margetuximab in gastric cancers. Data recently published in The Lancet Oncology showed the combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) as a chemotherapy-free regimen for patients with advanced HER2-positive disease previously treated with chemotherapy and trastuzumab resulted in objective response rate of 18%, including complete responses and partial responses, along with a disease control rate of 53%.

Margetuximab is partnered in China with Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai, which recently initiated the phase II/III Mahogany trial in gastric cancer.

Shares of Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) closed Dec. 16 at $24.72, though the stock was up nearly 20% in after-hours trading. Shares have gained more than 130% over the past year, thanks to a flurry of data from earlier pipeline programs, particularly its bispecific antibodies, including flotetuzumab, a CD123 x CD3 DART molecule in development for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Data reported earlier this month at the American Society of Hematology meeting showed a complete response rate of 31.8% in primary induction failure and early relapsed AML. A single-arm, registration-enabling study is ongoing.

Also at ASH, the company reported data from phase I-stage tebotelimab, a bispecific PD-1 x LAG-3 DART molecule, in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, showing a preliminary objective response rate of 53.5% (seven of 13 patients).

Though early, MGC-018, an antibody-drug conjugate comprising a humanized B7-H3 monoclonal antibody conjugated to a DNA alkylating payload via a cleavable peptide linker, also is getting attention. So far, it’s shown preclinical activity in xenograft models of breast, ovarian and lung cancers, in addition to melanoma. Phase I testing is ongoing, and analysts expect to see updated clinical data for MGC-018 in the first half of 2021.